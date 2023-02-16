King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 984 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 0.8 %

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

NYSE:NOG opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.00. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 13.76%.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

