Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Short Interest Down 17.5% in January

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 923,500 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the January 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 41,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $128,869.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirkland’s

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIRK. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Kirkland’s by 27.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,502 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Kirkland’s by 121.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,326 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Kirkland’s in the first quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kirkland’s by 122.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 31,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Stock Performance

KIRK stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.44. 74,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72. Kirkland’s has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.85.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 33.63%.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.