Kits Eyecare (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.70. 2,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Kits Eyecare Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05.

About Kits Eyecare

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform for eyes in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures progressive and contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames under the KITS brand, as well as distributes eyewear products of various brands. It operates through a network of optical e-commerce websites, including KITS.com, KITS.ca, OptiContacts.com, and ContactsExpress.ca.

