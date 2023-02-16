Komodo Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $38.24 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00185874 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00071042 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00058804 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001804 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002251 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000201 BTC.
Komodo Profile
Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.
Buying and Selling Komodo
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.
