Komodo Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $38.24 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00185874 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00071042 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00058804 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002251 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

