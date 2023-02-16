Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) and China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Financial Contrast

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) and China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Konica Minolta has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Shenhua Energy has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Konica Minolta alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Konica Minolta and China Shenhua Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Konica Minolta $8.12 billion N/A -$213.44 million ($0.56) -15.21 China Shenhua Energy $51.96 billion 1.13 $8.00 billion $1.61 7.30

Profitability

China Shenhua Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Konica Minolta. Konica Minolta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Shenhua Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Konica Minolta and China Shenhua Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Konica Minolta -1.70% -3.11% -1.29% China Shenhua Energy N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Konica Minolta pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. China Shenhua Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. Konica Minolta pays out -37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. China Shenhua Energy pays out 85.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Konica Minolta and China Shenhua Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Konica Minolta 0 0 0 0 N/A China Shenhua Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

China Shenhua Energy beats Konica Minolta on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Konica Minolta

(Get Rating)

Konica Minolta, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others. The Office Business segment manufactures and sells multi-functional peripherals. The Professional Print Business deals with the manufacture and sale of digital printing systems and related consumables. The Healthcare segment manufactures and sells consumables and equipment for healthcare systems. The Industrial Business segment manufactures and sells electronic materials (TAC films), optical products (pick-up lenses etc.), and measuring instruments for industrial and healthcare applications. The Others segment includes operations covered by its subsidiaries. The company was founded in December 22, 1936 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About China Shenhua Energy

(Get Rating)

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical. The Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had the recoverable coal reserves of 14.15 billion tones. The Power segment generates electric power through thermal, wind, water, and gas; and sells electric power to power grid companies. The Railway segment provides railway transportation services. The Port segment offers loading, transportation, and storage services. The Shipping segment provides shipment transportation services. The Coal Chemical segment produces and sells methanol; and polyethylene and polypropylene, as well as other by-products. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Energy Investment Corporation Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.