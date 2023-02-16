Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.65 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. Krispy Kreme’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Krispy Kreme updated its FY23 guidance to $0.31-0.34 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.31-$0.34 EPS.

Krispy Kreme Price Performance

Shares of DNUT stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.32. 448,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,256. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -190.40, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.70. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $16.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -199.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNUT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 177.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,543,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,477,000 after buying an additional 2,905,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 91.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,674,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,267,000 after buying an additional 2,714,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 170.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,562,000 after buying an additional 745,480 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter worth $5,177,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 661,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after buying an additional 424,351 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DNUT shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CL King raised their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup set a $15.00 target price on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

About Krispy Kreme

(Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.