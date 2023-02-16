Kujira (KUJI) Price Down 1.8% This Week

Kujira (KUJI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Kujira coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00002956 BTC on exchanges. Kujira has a market capitalization of $76.80 million and $354,959.05 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kujira has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kujira alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.35 or 0.00423396 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,713.47 or 0.28046536 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Kujira Profile

Kujira launched on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.72418209 USD and is up 9.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $318,843.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kujira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kujira and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.