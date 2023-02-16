Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 27.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 146,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.25. The company had a trading volume of 140,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,917. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $96.60. The stock has a market cap of $589.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.56 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.99.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $39.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.90 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 533.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 521.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Kura Sushi USA to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

