Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.00-18.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $269.13.

NYSE:LH traded up $7.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $256.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,319,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $281.22.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 15.36%.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 701 shares of company stock worth $173,662. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,063 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,317,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,319,000 after purchasing an additional 218,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $219,236,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 714,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,477,000 after purchasing an additional 26,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

