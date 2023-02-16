Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the January 15th total of 6,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Liberty Global Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:LBTYA traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,537. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $28.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LBTYA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.60 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Liberty Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Liberty Global from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 10,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $218,760.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 10.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,223,000 after purchasing an additional 558,921 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 835,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,324,000 after purchasing an additional 32,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

