Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Top Pick” Rating for Vistry Group (LON:VTY)

Liberum Capital reissued their top pick rating on shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 950 ($11.53) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 840 ($10.20) to GBX 760 ($9.23) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,241 ($15.06) to GBX 710 ($8.62) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 874.33 ($10.61).

Vistry Group Trading

LON:VTY opened at GBX 772.50 ($9.38) on Monday. Vistry Group has a one year low of GBX 502 ($6.09) and a one year high of GBX 1,070.50 ($12.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of £2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 788.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 698.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 695.96.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

