LINK (LN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $798,891.01

LINK (LN) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last seven days, LINK has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. LINK has a market capitalization of $268.93 million and approximately $798,891.01 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINK coin can now be purchased for approximately $39.93 or 0.00168164 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LINK

LINK’s launch date was September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,734,458 coins. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/lineblockchain. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. LINK’s official website is blockchain.line.me.

Buying and Selling LINK

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

