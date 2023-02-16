Lisa Delfini Sells 8,474 Shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Stock

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) CFO Lisa Delfini sold 8,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $20,761.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,338 shares in the company, valued at $57,178.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $153.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,446,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,292,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $936,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRVI shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Trevi Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

