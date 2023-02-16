Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Livent had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $219.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. Livent updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Livent Stock Performance

Shares of Livent stock opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58. Livent has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Trading of Livent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Livent by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Livent by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Livent by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Livent by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Livent Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LTHM shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.28.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

