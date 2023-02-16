Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 115,100 Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 115,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 94.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 218.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.84. The stock had a trading volume of 652,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,259. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.14. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Pan American Silver

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAAS shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

