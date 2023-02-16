Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Shares Down 2.4%

Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 81 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 81 ($0.98). 100,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 30,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83 ($1.01).

Lords Group Trading Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 80.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 76.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £135.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,080.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lords Group Trading Company Profile

Lords Group Trading Limited distributes building, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

