LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.66-0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.
NYSE:LXP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,693,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.83.
LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
