LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.66-0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:LXP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,693,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

About LXP Industrial Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,509,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,084,000 after buying an additional 278,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,655,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,663,000 after buying an additional 131,818 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,118,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,264,000 after buying an additional 115,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,910,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.