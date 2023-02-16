Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Lowered to $51.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lowered Magna International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Magna International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Magna International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Magna International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Magna International from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.75.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $56.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. Magna International has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $80.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.21.

Magna International Increases Dividend

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.33). Magna International had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 89.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,157,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 10.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,939,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,990,000 after acquiring an additional 181,344 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,367,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,262,000 after acquiring an additional 179,300 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,902,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 24.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,731,000 after acquiring an additional 89,292 shares in the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

