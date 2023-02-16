MagnetGold (MTG) Price Down 2.7% This Week

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001568 BTC on popular exchanges. MagnetGold has a market cap of $163.99 million and approximately $1,397.82 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.48 or 0.00419893 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,920.70 or 0.27814476 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

