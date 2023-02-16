Maiar DEX Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $47.96 million and approximately $247,894.65 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009690 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00043417 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00028974 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001786 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00018593 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00219034 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,850.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

MEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001439 USD and is up 5.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $109,893.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

