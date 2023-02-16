Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.00

Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $26.44, with a volume of 4125517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MANU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Manchester United Trading Up 10.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Manchester United

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.15 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 20.61%. Manchester United’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Manchester United by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Manchester United by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Manchester United by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Manchester United in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Manchester United by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

