Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) PT Raised to C$27.00 at National Bank Financial

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) had its price objective raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

MFC traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,718,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,734. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,512,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,175 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 457.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,997,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,936,000 after purchasing an additional 24,613,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,768,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,761 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,195,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,589,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,562,000 after purchasing an additional 174,580 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

