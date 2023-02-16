Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) PT Raised to C$27.00 at National Bank Financial

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) had its price objective raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
MFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.57.
Manulife Financial Trading Up 3.4 %
MFC traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,718,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,734. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.70.
Manulife Financial
Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.
