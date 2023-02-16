Masco (NYSE:MAS) Lifted to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $56.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $43.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MAS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Masco from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $56.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average of $50.02. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Masco’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,265,569. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 302,357 shares of company stock worth $16,633,770. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 401.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in Masco by 141.7% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Masco by 23.0% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

