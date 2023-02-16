Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.3% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 2.2% during the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $368.00 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $362.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.35.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,908,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 647,302 shares of company stock worth $239,795,693. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

