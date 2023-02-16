Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,514 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.0% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $26,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after purchasing an additional 12,496 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Mastercard by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 396,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,407,000 after acquiring an additional 101,376 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 16,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,488.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 647,302 shares of company stock valued at $239,795,693. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $2.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $372.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,249. The company has a market capitalization of $357.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.35.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.