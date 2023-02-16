Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the energy company on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
Matador Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 3.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Matador Resources to earn $9.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.3%.
Matador Resources Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded down $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $62.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,373. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $73.78. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.
About Matador Resources
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
