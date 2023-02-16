Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the energy company on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Matador Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 3.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Matador Resources to earn $9.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.3%.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded down $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $62.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,373. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $73.78. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2,290.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

