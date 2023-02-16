McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $265.29 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $194.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.86 and a 200 day moving average of $262.20.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.