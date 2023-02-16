Mears Group (LON:MER) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $199.83

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 199.83 ($2.43) and traded as high as GBX 215 ($2.61). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 208 ($2.52), with a volume of 246,327 shares traded.

Mears Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of £233.09 million and a P/E ratio of 1,065.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 203.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 199.92.

About Mears Group

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

