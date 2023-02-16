Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Pennant Investors LP

Pennant Investors LP reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 212,000 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up about 10.6% of Pennant Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pennant Investors LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $18,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,486,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,791,000 after buying an additional 20,860 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 410,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,589,000 after buying an additional 131,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,999,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $61.04. 3,445,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,758,144. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.44. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,914,190. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Argus downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.07.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

