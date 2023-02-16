Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Trading 0.4% Higher

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $11.24. Approximately 30,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 33,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.
