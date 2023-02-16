Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Trading 0.4% Higher

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $11.24. Approximately 30,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 33,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31.

Get Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund alerts:

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the first quarter worth about $135,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 864,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 270,456 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.