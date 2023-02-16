Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.05

Minoan Group Plc (LON:MIN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 1.05 ($0.01). Minoan Group shares last traded at GBX 1.08 ($0.01), with a volume of 288,564 shares trading hands.

Minoan Group Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £8.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.

About Minoan Group

Minoan Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, creates, develops, and manages luxury hotels and resorts. The company was formerly known as Loyalward Group Plc and changed its name to Minoan Group Plc in June 2005. Minoan Group Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

