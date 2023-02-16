Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Shares Down 8.6%

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Rating) shares fell 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.20 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.05). 57,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 287,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.65 ($0.06).

Mirriad Advertising Trading Down 5.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.24 million and a P/E ratio of -1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 6.88.

About Mirriad Advertising

(Get Rating)

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies. It inserts advertising imagery, such as products, signage formats, or videos into pre-existing video content. It serves customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mirriad Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirriad Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.