MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.33.

Shares of MKSI stock traded down $2.06 on Thursday, hitting $98.23. 685,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,019. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.94 and a 200 day moving average of $91.75. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $64.77 and a fifty-two week high of $163.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carlyle Group Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 8,482,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $718,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089,639 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 240.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $506,570,000 after purchasing an additional 864,178 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,420,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $282,655,000 after buying an additional 802,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

