Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $40,155.50 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,778,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $188,573.00.

Moderna stock opened at $177.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.50. The company has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

