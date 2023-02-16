Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 17.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 13.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 20,869 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 96.6% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 14.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 20.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $209.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.23.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Moderna Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $356,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,120.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $356,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,120.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 480,144 shares of company stock worth $88,017,542 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $177.28 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading

