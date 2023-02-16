Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Tops $0.46

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001872 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $263.85 million and $22.44 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00080097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00056856 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000364 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010132 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00024212 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 576,620,558 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

