Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target Raised to C$23.00 at TD Securities

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MRG.UN. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.



Shares of TSE:MRG.UN traded down C$0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$18.59. The company had a trading volume of 15,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,282. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$726.92 million and a PE ratio of 1.39. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a twelve month low of C$14.50 and a twelve month high of C$20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.69, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.76.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

