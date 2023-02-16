Mount Capital Ltd Takes $613,000 Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Mount Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TOST. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Toast by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Toast by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Toast by 6.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Toast by 12.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Toast by 44.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on TOST shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Toast Price Performance

In other Toast news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 546,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $10,104,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $9,871,730.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,269.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 546,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $10,104,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,466,540 shares of company stock worth $172,200,089. Company insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOST traded down $4.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,075,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,574,258. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $26.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.77.

Toast Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.