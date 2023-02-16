Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.60.

Shares of COOP opened at $47.63 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $52.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $835,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,738,235.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock worth $2,711,730 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 203,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 479.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 316,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,712,000 after acquiring an additional 262,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

