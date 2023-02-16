Nano Market Cap Reaches $121.39 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 12% against the US dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $121.39 million and approximately $6.11 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00003833 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

