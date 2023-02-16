Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Nathan’s Famous’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Nathan’s Famous has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Nathan’s Famous Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NATH opened at $75.32 on Thursday. Nathan’s Famous has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $307.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nathan’s Famous ( NASDAQ:NATH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $26.15 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nathan’s Famous

In other news, Director Brian S. Genson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total value of $131,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,942 shares in the company, valued at $980,494.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NATH. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 38.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 217.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 772.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 267.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 5.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 35.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

