National Bank Financial Raises Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Price Target to C$56.00

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fortis from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $41.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. Fortis has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $51.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Fortis by 2.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Fortis by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Fortis by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 9.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortis by 0.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

