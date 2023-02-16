National Bankshares Increases Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Price Target to C$15.50

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.19% from the company’s previous close.

Yellow Pages Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Y traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.46. 6,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022. The firm has a market cap of C$269.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.45. Yellow Pages has a 12-month low of C$12.43 and a 12-month high of C$14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

Yellow Pages Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.