National Bankshares Increases Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Price Target to C$15.50

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.19% from the company’s previous close.
Yellow Pages Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Y traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.46. 6,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022. The firm has a market cap of C$269.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.45. Yellow Pages has a 12-month low of C$12.43 and a 12-month high of C$14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74.
Yellow Pages Company Profile
