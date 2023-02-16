National Bankshares Raises Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$2.50

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.47.

Copper Mountain Mining Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CMMC stock opened at C$2.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$442.55 million and a PE ratio of 14.79. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.23 and a 12-month high of C$3.99.

Insider Transactions at Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.23, for a total value of C$446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,166,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$58,456,061.53. Insiders sold a total of 2,050,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,704,241 over the last three months.

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

