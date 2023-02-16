National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Grid from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.87) to GBX 1,150 ($13.96) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.38) to GBX 1,070 ($12.99) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,106.67.
National Grid Price Performance
NYSE:NGG opened at $63.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.88. National Grid has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $80.20.
About National Grid
National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.
