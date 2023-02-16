National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Grid from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.87) to GBX 1,150 ($13.96) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.38) to GBX 1,070 ($12.99) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,106.67.

National Grid Price Performance

NYSE:NGG opened at $63.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.88. National Grid has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $80.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Grid

About National Grid

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 12.0% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in National Grid by 15.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in National Grid by 13.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in National Grid by 9.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 709,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,885,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

