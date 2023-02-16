Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.
Natural Health Trends has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.
Natural Health Trends Trading Up 4.7 %
Natural Health Trends stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.48 million, a P/E ratio of 232.08 and a beta of 0.79. Natural Health Trends has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $7.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Health Trends from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday.
Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.
