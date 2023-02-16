Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTCGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Natural Health Trends has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

Natural Health Trends stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.48 million, a P/E ratio of 232.08 and a beta of 0.79. Natural Health Trends has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $7.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Natural Health Trends by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Natural Health Trends by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Health Trends from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday.

Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

