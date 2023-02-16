NatWest Group’s (NWG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 380 ($4.61) price target on the stock.

NWG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.61) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.64) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.64) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 344.29 ($4.18).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NWG stock opened at GBX 300.80 ($3.65) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £29.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,114.07. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 182.85 ($2.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 313.10 ($3.80). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 284.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 260.92.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.