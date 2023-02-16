Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Hits $4.41 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 16th. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.41 million and $4,883.84 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0585 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00211105 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00098610 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00052807 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00057161 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004253 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000369 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,515,947 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

