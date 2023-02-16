NEAR Protocol Market Cap Reaches $2.15 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.15 billion and approximately $199.76 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.50 or 0.00010205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00080290 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00056853 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00024340 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 858,729,597 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 858,729,597 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.49916895 USD and is up 12.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 219 active market(s) with $209,456,875.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.