NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Bought by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 11,594.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTCT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 219.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,017,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,432,000 after purchasing an additional 698,462 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,421.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 629,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,316,000 after buying an additional 588,337 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the third quarter worth about $13,017,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NetScout Systems by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,208,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,458,000 after acquiring an additional 394,434 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,698,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,886,000 after acquiring an additional 312,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTCT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.22. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $38.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,262.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

